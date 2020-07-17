Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Napranum gang rape: Three boys charged over alleged Cape York attack on five-year-old
Napranum gang rape: Three boys charged over alleged Cape York attack on five-year-old
Crime

Five year old boy allegedly gang raped in Cape York

by Chris Calcino
17th Jul 2020 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged three boys over the alleged gang rape of a five-year-old boy on a remote Cape York beach.

A QPS spokesman confirmed the attack allegedly happened on the beach at Napranum just after 7pm on July 1.

"Three boys aged between 10 and 13 will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act after the alleged rape of a five-year-old boy earlier this month," he said.

The minimum age of criminal responsibility in Queensland is 10, meaning the three alleged attackers can be convicted of a criminal offence if it can be proved they knew what they were doing was wrong at the time of the offence. 

Originally published as Boy allegedly gang raped in Cape York

More Stories

Show More
cape york crime editors picks gang rape napranum gang rape rape allegations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the top stories you may have missed from yesterday.

        • 17th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
        MISSING: Have you seen this man?

        MISSING: Have you seen this man?

        Information The 19-year-old Biloela man has been missing since July 5.

        ‘I’ll f---ing chop you up’: Muscle sent to reclaim $5K debt

        premium_icon ‘I’ll f---ing chop you up’: Muscle sent to reclaim $5K debt

        Crime The ‘gun for hire’ wasn’t even sure if the victim owed the debt he was reclaiming.

        You could be stung: Employment rights eroded by JobKeeper

        premium_icon You could be stung: Employment rights eroded by JobKeeper

        Careers Fair Work Act reforms have blurred workplace definitions, says CQU Academic.