Boy airlifted to hospital after quad bike rollover

A RESCUE helicopter was called to airlift a young boy to hospital after he rolled his quad bike on a private property west of Marlborough this morning.

At 11.40am, paramedics were called to a private property in Mount Gardiner after reports of a quad bike rollover. A rescue helicopter was deployed to the property.

Paramedics treated a boy for head injuries, and he was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition via the rescue helicopter.