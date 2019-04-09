Boy, 8, struck by car in Murwillumbah

Ambulance services were called to Murwillumbah after reports of a young boy being struck by a car.

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy has been struck by a car in Murwillumbah this afternoon.

Two NSW Ambulance crews have been called to the corner of Brisbane St and Wollumbin Rd, after reports of the incident just after 4pm.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the eight-year-old was being treated by paramedics, but was reported to be conscious, breathing and sitting up-right.

Two passengers in the car, understood to be a four-wheel drive, are also being treated by paramedics.

NSW Police are also on scene.