Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance services were called to Murwillumbah after reports of a young boy being struck by a car.
Ambulance services were called to Murwillumbah after reports of a young boy being struck by a car. Daily Telegraph
Breaking

Boy, 8, struck by car in Murwillumbah

Michael Doyle
by
9th Apr 2019 4:28 PM

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy has been struck by a car in Murwillumbah this afternoon. 

Two NSW Ambulance crews have been called to the corner of Brisbane St and Wollumbin Rd, after reports of the incident just after 4pm. 

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the eight-year-old was being treated by paramedics, but was reported to be conscious, breathing and sitting up-right. 

Two passengers in the car, understood to be a four-wheel drive, are also being treated by paramedics. 

NSW Police are also on scene. 

editors picks murwillumbah nsw ambulance service pedestrian accident

Top Stories

    Minister hears Adani approval call

    premium_icon Minister hears Adani approval call

    Politics Resource Minister's push for Adani to go ahead despite time ticking approvals

    Bill Shorten seeks truce in election campaigning

    premium_icon Bill Shorten seeks truce in election campaigning

    News Opposition leader Bill Shorten wrote to the Prime Minister today.

    CANCER BATTLE: $15m gap between LNP and Labor promises

    premium_icon CANCER BATTLE: $15m gap between LNP and Labor promises

    News Labor, LNP both promise radiation facility for Gladstone.

    • 9th Apr 2019 5:19 PM
    Engine failure and sea sickness for VMR

    premium_icon Engine failure and sea sickness for VMR

    News It has been a fairly quiet week for VMR Gladstone.