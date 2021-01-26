An eight-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after falling 2.5m onto rocks at a Port Botany beach.

An eight-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after falling 2.5m onto rocks at a Port Botany beach.

A child has been rushed to hospital after falling 2.5m headfirst from a break wall onto rocks at a beach in Port Botany.

Four road crews, including critical care paramedics, were dispatched to the scene at Yarra Bay beach about 11.40am on Tuesday.

The boy, 8, had fallen several metres from a break wall and landed on the rocks 2.5m below.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said bystanders helped look after the child until emergency services, including Police Rescue, arrived and safely extricated the boy.

He was treated for facial and head injuries before being taken to Sydney Children's Hospital Randwick in a stable condition.

"If you are out and about today enjoying the hot weather please take every safety precaution, it only takes seconds for accidents like this to happen," Inspector Buchanan said.

Originally published as Boy, 8, falls headfirst onto beach rocks