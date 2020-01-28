Menu
A boy has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car while riding a scooter. Picture: TNV
Boy, 6, hit by SUV while riding scooter

by Adella Beaini
28th Jan 2020 12:28 PM
A 6-YEAR-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries, after being hit by a car while riding a scooter in Western Sydney this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10.30am.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the boy came out of a lane and collided with the side of a silver SUV travelling east along Boldrewood Rd in Blackett.

Emergency services at the scene where a boy riding a scooter collided with an SUV. Picture: TNV
Three ambulance crews and a Careflight helicopter attended. The boy was treated at the scene for leg and facial injuries and taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

He is in a serious but stable condition.

More to come.

 

The Careflight helicopter attended however the child was taken by ambulance to hospital. Picture: TNV
