Police are investigating after a three-year-old child was found dead outside an Edmonton school.

Police are investigating after a three-year-old child was found dead outside an Edmonton school.

A CHILD has been found dead on a bus outside of an education facility south of Cairns.

Police received reports at 3.15pm that a three-year-old boy was found on a minibus outside the school on Stokes St in Edmonton.

Cairns detectives from the Child Protection Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.