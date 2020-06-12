Menu
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has urged Queenslanders to stay home from planned protests this weekend after a two-year-old boy was diagnosed with the disease.
Breaking

Two-year-old boy is the latest case of COVID-19

by Jesse Kuch
12th Jun 2020 12:44 PM
QUEENSLAND has recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight, with four active cases now across the state.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed a 2-year old boy has contacted coronavirus, but it's believed he had recently been travelling overseas.

There are a total of 1,064 total confirmed cases and 1,051 patients have recovered.

Six Queenslanders with COVID-10 have died.

The Deputy Premier urged people to maintain social distancing ahead of planned protest this weekend.

He said if people wanted to protest, there were other ways to do it.

Mr Miles would not say if he believed people should be fined.

Originally published as Boy, 2, the latest case of COVID-19 in Queensland

