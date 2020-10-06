Menu
Boy, 16, killed in horror rollover near Toowoomba

6th Oct 2020 5:34 AM
A 16-year-old boy has died after the vehicle he was travelling in left the road and rolled several times near Toowoomba overnight.

The crash happened about 10.30pm Monday on Dalby Cecil Plains Rd near Cecil Plains.

The boy died at the scene.

The other occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old female driver, a 19-year-old male passenger and a 16-year-old female passenger sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash investigations are continuing.

