Parenting

Boy, 11, crashes into parked cars, rolls vehicle

by Otago Daily Times
18th Feb 2019 1:15 PM

Dunedin police say it was ''absolutely amazing'' no one was injured when an 11-year-old boy crashed and rolled a car he had stolen yesterday morning, before fleeing the scene.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the boy was tracked by dogs after fleeing the scene where he rolled the Volkswagen Golf hatchback in Kenmure Rd, about 9.40pm on Sunday.

The dogs were unable to find him but he later turned up at a grandparent's house.

The boy was speeding and had ''obviously no skills whatsoever'' when it came to driving, Dinnissen said.

"No injuries, which was absolutely amazing.''

He crashed the car into three parked vehicles, causing damage, before running off down the hill.

The boy was referred to Youth Aid.

This originally appeared on NZ Herald and has been republished with permission.

