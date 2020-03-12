Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are urging people in Townsville to contact them if they have seen this boy who was reported missing.
Police are urging people in Townsville to contact them if they have seen this boy who was reported missing.
News

Boy, 10, goes missing after walk to city

11th Mar 2020 2:36 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old boy missing in South Townsville.

The boy was last seen walking towards the city from Boundary Street late this afternoon.

He is indigenous and described as being about 150cm tall with short black hair and hazel eyes.

The boy was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a black print, dark shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing children qld townsville townsville police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews rush to two-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Crews rush to two-vehicle crash

        News Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Gladstone Central.

        Hydrogen presents economic opportunity for Gladstone

        premium_icon Hydrogen presents economic opportunity for Gladstone

        News Local MP named one of the state's three hydrogen industry champions

        End of the road for fired-up musos

        premium_icon End of the road for fired-up musos

        News Christine Collister and Michael Fix wrap up their 20-date tour

        Women encouraged to enter maritime career

        premium_icon Women encouraged to enter maritime career

        News Women in Maritime program launches at Gladstone MSQ marine base