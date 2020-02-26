Boxing WAG’s message to beaten champ

Deontay Wilder wants his WBC Championship belt back and his partner, Telli Swift, believes he'll fulfil his goal.

The dethroned champ was rocked by Tyson Fury on Sunday in a fight that shocked the boxing world and saw his corner throw in the towel during the seventh round.

Wilder took issue with the stoppage and blamed his corner for not letting him fall on his shield like a "warrior".

The previously undefeated American also claimed his legs were gone ahead of the fight because of his 20kg walk-out costume.

Despite suffering his first career loss, Wilder is set to implement a rematch clause for a third fight against Fury and his partner says he will climb back to the top of the heavyweight pile in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Deontay, you showed us what Strength, Passion, and Courage looks like. You showed the world what it takes to Be A Champion," she wrote.

"Most people have no idea just how hard you train, the blood, sweat, and tears you put into this sport for other people's entertainment. To me and to so many that know and love you, you're still and forever will be the champ!

"You're the people's champ and we all know what you do for our culture. One moment in time does not define your legacy, your legacy is created throughout time and we will continue to do just that. A bump in the road doesn't stop you from reaching your desired destination!

"Deontay, you are and will always be a King with the tenacious heart of a warrior who has elevated the Heavyweight division back to its glory days in the US, you've never backed down and never will from any opponent and I am confident you will fulfil all of your dreams!

"And the journey continues with the same end goal, "One face one name one champ".

"I love you, the kids love you, and you are loved by so many. Continue to give god the glory so we can get back our belt!"

The toppled American let his corner know his feelings straight away, calling them out for throwing the towel and not allowing him to take the defeat like a man.

Trainer Jay Deas insisted he was not responsible for the towel being tossed in - pointing the finger at assistant trainer Mark Breland.

Wilder later confirmed he would be removing Breland from his team after he threw the towel.

"I am upset with Mark for the simple fact that we've talked about this many times and it's not emotional," Wilder said.

"I said as a warrior, as a champion, as a leader, as a ruler, I want to go out on my shield. If I'm talking about going in and killing a man, I respect the same way. I abide by the same principal of receiving.

"So I told my team to never, ever, no matter what it may look like, to never throw the towel in with me because I'm a special kind. I still had five rounds left. No matter what it looked like, I was still in the fight."

He had Wilder on the ropes for the majority of the fight.

Wilder has 30 days to exercise a rematch clause, an action he's already stated he will be doing with a potential blockbuster trilogy fight coming before the end of July.

"The rematch is definitely going to happen. We're going to get it on. I want to get right back to it," Wilder told The Athletic.

After all of Wilder's claims after the defeat, Fury's trainer Javan 'Sugarhill' Steward insisted his fighter was the one who came into the heavyweight rematch at a disadvantage.

"We had injuries in camp. Tyson hurt is ankles, they were all messed up - they have pictures of that - he suffered a cut in training camp," he said.

"Tyson Fury wasn't even getting hit to the head in training camp and I think at the beginning of training camp his elbow or shoulder was hurt.

"He was spotted limping at the UFC thing, so Tyson Fury's the one with all the injuries."