Michael Katsidis has appeared in court to plead guilty to a drugs charge, and will be sentenced at a later date after a ‘brief period’ of rehabilitation.

Former professional boxer Michael Katsidis has pleaded guilty to the possession of dangerous drugs.

The former world champion boxer fronted the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday morning to plead guilty to a single charge of possessing the dangerous drug methamphetamine in excess of two grams.

Defence barrister Wayne Tolton asked for the matter to be listed for a review later this month.

"Mr Katsidis has been suffering from a concussion, he's having some extensive tests over the next few days," he said.

Mr Tolton said it was also anticipated Katsidis would be admitted to a clinic for a "brief period" of rehabilitation.

Former world champion boxer Michael Katsidis outside court in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

The drug offence is alleged to have been committed on April 6, 2019 at Browns Plains in South Brisbane.

His case has been listed for a review on June 11 with a sentence date expected to be set on that date.

Katsidis, 40, was allowed to continue on his current bail undertaking.

The former professional WBO fighter has previously faced court for drug-related charges.

In June 2015 he was caught with an ice pipe during a traffic stop in Surfers Paradise and was placed on a good behaviour bond and ordered to undergo drug counselling.

No conviction was recorded.

In March of 2019 he was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment with immediate parole after pleading guilty attempting to pervert the course of justice and one count of obtaining identification information.

The court heard the charges arose from a "foolhardy" scheme in which he asked a friend to provide a urine sample to help clear his name after he tested positive for the drug ice during a roadside test in October 2017.

Originally published as Boxing champ pleads guilty to drug charge