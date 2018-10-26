Boxes of books up for grabs, just name your price

Book sale at the Library - Eliza Daw, Lucy Lennon and Trish Davies.

Book sale at the Library - Eliza Daw, Lucy Lennon and Trish Davies. Mike Richards GLA251018BOOK

GLADSTONE'S book lovers will be queuing up for bargains as the Gladstone Library makes space on the shelves at their latest book sale.

Librarian Lucy Lennon said there was easily 10,000 items up for grabs.

"We've got all categories of books for all ages," she said.

"There's lots of magazines, CDs, DVDs and listening books which are very popular.

"There's even some jigsaws."

The price of each book is left up to the buyers.

"We let our customers pay what they think is a fair price," Ms Lennon said.

"This is the fourth time we've let buyers do this and we've found most people have been very generous.

"All the money we raise goes towards purchasing new resources for the library."

The sale is being held in the Library's meeting room tomorrow from 9am to 3pm.