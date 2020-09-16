Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The species that was discovered in the box, morelia bredli, is commonly found in the Northern Territory.
The species that was discovered in the box, morelia bredli, is commonly found in the Northern Territory.
Environment

Box of snakes dumped in bushland linked to smuggling ring

Carlie Walker
16th Sep 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Department of Environment and Science believes a box of 15 carpet snakes, found in bushland near Maryborough in June, is linked to a wildlife smuggling ring.

The species, morelia bredli, is commonly found in the Northern Territory.

The non-venomous pythons are believed to have been brought into the state as part of a wider smuggling operation earlier this year but the department renewed calls on Wednesday for public help to find the culprits. 

Anyone with information can call 1300 130 372.

More to come.

More Stories

bushland editors picks maryborough python smuggling snakes wildlife
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Learner’s mistake gives away drink-driver

        Premium Content Learner’s mistake gives away drink-driver

        Crime Kimberly Cheree Wright’s error resulted in her being pulled over.

        • 16th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
        REVEALED: New Gladstone field for gel blasting

        Premium Content REVEALED: New Gladstone field for gel blasting

        Business A new home base has been approved as demand for the game increases.

        Footy field destroyed in brazen vandalism attack

        Premium Content Footy field destroyed in brazen vandalism attack

        News SEE THE PHOTOS >>> A junior rugby league club in the Gladstone region has...

        Gladstone doctors chosen as emergency specialists

        Premium Content Gladstone doctors chosen as emergency specialists

        News THREE Gladstone Hospital doctors have been selected to become emergency...