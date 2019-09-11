Bowman races clock to be back for George Main

Champion jockey Hugh Bowman will miss this Saturday's Run to the Rose meeting at Rosehill and Wednesday's Canterbury meeting after breaking his finger in a fall on Tuesday morning.

Bowman broke his little finger on his right hand which required surgery Tuesday at Prince of Wales Hospital.

He and his team are very confident he will be back on Saturday week at Randwick to ride Happy Clapper in the Group 1 George Main Stakes and Osborne Bulls in the Group 2 The Shorts.

Osborne Bulls will need to run impressively first-up to make Godolphin want to pick him to run in their Everest slot.

Bowman will know more about the length of time he'll spend on the sidelines in the coming days as he races the clock to be fit to try and win his fifth George Main Stakes, having won the past three editions on the champion Winx.

In other Everest news, Kerrin McEvoy will stay loyal to Redzel and not ride up-and-coming star Classique Legend in next Saturday's Group 2 The Shorts (1100m) at Randwick.

McEvoy, who has won the first two editions of The Everest on Redzel, decided to stick with him even though Classique Legend trialled very well on Tuesday morning.

McEvoy is now expected to stick with Redzel right through until the $14 million Everest at Randwick on October 19.

Kerrin McEvoy rode Classique Legend to victory in a barrier trial at Royal Randwick on Tuesday. Picture: Getty Images

Nash Rawiller will ride Classique Legend against Redzel in The Shorts which will feature other Everest runners such as Pierata and Santa Ana Lane.

Meanwhile, Racing NSW announced the winning numbers for the $1.3 million Kosciuszko yesterday and the two leading contenders were quickly snapped up.

Victorem, a $4 favourite for the race, and $4.60 chance Noble Boy were, as expected, picked up quickly buy ticket winners. Tarbert will also line up in the feature race after its owners had a winning ticket in yesterday's draw.