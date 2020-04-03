Bowls is more than just a sport

Games director and curator Geoff Turnball on the mower with club president Myles Collins (back left) and bar manager Peter Cameron. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

LAWN BOWLS: Boyne Tannum Bowls Club president Myles Collins says the club is doing everything it can to help isolated members who are suffering from loneliness.

Some of the club’s long-time members are Diggers who rely on the club for social interaction.

“The hardest thing for members, who have been at the club for most of their lives, is the psychological effect because the club is the only social interaction they have,” Collins said.

“We’ve got Diggers who have been through wars and who live alone and some who suffer from PTSD.

“The club is the only social interaction they do and it’s like an outlet.”

Collins said club bar manager Peter Cameron was also the welfare officer for those who were finding it tough.

Thankfully the club has allowed for social roll-ups with two players per rink and under strict government rules regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members can play bowls from 11am six days a week – Tuesday to Sunday – as long as they adhere to strict hygiene practices and social distancing.

“There will be plenty of signage around and it’s purely on individual basis,” Collins said.

The president said the club’s sound financial strategy put it in good stead to see out the global crisis.

“For a small club, it’s obviously not good news but thanks to the stewardship in the past 37 years, financially we can survive it,” Collins said.

Despite the suspension of sanctioned competitions, club games director and curator Geoff Turnbull said keeping the greens and surrounds up to speed was still vital.

“We have to keep on top of the greens and I spend about three-and-a-half hours every day mowing, rolling, watering, fertilising as well as insect and disease control,” Turnbull said.

The coronavirus spread prevention measures were applied on Thursday by the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation Queensland and further information can be found under ‘Entertainment Venues – Registered and licensed clubs, licensed premises in hotels’.

