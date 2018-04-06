Bowls gets $760,000 facelift

AN ENOURMOUS shade cover costing $760,000 has been installed over Calliope Central Bowl's green after Cyclone Debbie trashed the club's retractable cover last year.

The new shade, which spans 45m2 was funded by Bendigo Bank, the Federal and State governments as well as $360,000 collected from the clubs 16 pokie machines.

READY TO UNVEIL: Calliope Bowls new $760,000 shade cover is ready to protect bowlers from sun and rain. Graeme Kanofski

Taking about four months to install, president Graeme Kanofski said the shade was completed in February and this weekend the club would officially unveil the upgrade to the community.

"We are very lucky to have so much support around us to help get the shade cover,” Mr Kanofski said yesterday.

"The bowls club is incredibly important for the people in Calliope.”

"It's a big outing for our elderly and frail population and it's a sport they can still play.”

Mr Kanofski said the local Bendigo Bank had chipped in with $15,000, about $360,000 came from the Federal Government's Building Better Region's fund.

$35,000 was donated from the State Government.

"We had to make the balance of $360,000 and most of that was from the pokie machines, which we had been collecting over the past five years,” he said.

Mr Kanofski said industry workers helped accelerate the pokie machine revenue.

"We made a lot of money through the machines through the good times over the boom years.

"The workers would come here to play the pokies and it helped put cash in our bank.

"Especially during the time of the LNG construction.”

While the club has 3000 members, less than 100 play bowls.

"It's a social hub in Calliope, if people want to host an event they are welcome to come here and we have a few more projects yet to come,” Mr Kanofski said.

"We're plugging along, the thing about bowls I never appreciated until I came here is that there is a number of people elderly people who rely on the club.

"The cyclone ruined the green but with our new cover we will be able to keep the water off and we could probably even play in the rain too.

"It's like a house, it's got gutters that run down to the car park.

"With the climate we live in it's so important to have a shade.

"We've got a guest speaker coming on Saturday who has experienced melanoma first hand.”

Future projects proposed for the bowls club include a new parking lot and a new bowling green.