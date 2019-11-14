Menu
Bowls Club raises thousands for charity

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
MONEY raised from the Gladstone Bowls Club’s RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Charity Day on September 28 will help keep rescue choppers in the air.

Club president Lori Miller said the $4,400 was raised by local businesses at the event through entry fees and raffle tickets.

She said the charity was doing a fantastic job.

“You never know when you’re going to need it yourself,” Ms Miller said.

“If it helps to save a few more people, we’re too happy to be donating money for that.”

Volunteer Laurelle Gardiner accepted the money on behalf of the charity.

“It will go to helping the flight crew keep going because our service area is so huge.”

