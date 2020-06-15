Menu
Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls and Citizens Club volunteers Graham McVean and Kay Simpson
Bowls club opens new restaurant after lockdown reno

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Jun 2020 4:16 PM
A BELOVED club has reopened, but it's looking a little different with a new restaurant operating and a new cafe to come.

The 42-year-old Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls and Citizens Club has revealed its new look with the Catalina Bar and Grill.

The restaurant has opened with special deals and new menu, including a $15 roast and dessert.

Club chairman Graham McVean said they decided to use the time in lockdown to completely refit a new kitchen and cafe, and replace old carpets.

The team started renovations two days after the initial shutdown in March.

"It's taken us until now to get it finished," Mr McVean said.

He said a lot of the physical work was completed by four volunteer members, saving the club $30,000.

"All the labour work was done by four of our members in their 70s," he said.

"They came down here every day for five to six hours."

Since reopening last week, Mr McVean said bookings had been filling up. He said as of Friday 55 people were allowed at the club in three designated areas.

"It's time we got back on the horse … it will take some time for people to come back but they will," he said.

Mr McVean said bookings for Christmas parties had already started. He also said people had booked for wakes to mourn those who passed away during lockdown.

"People who lost loved ones during COVID could only have 10 people at a funeral, so they've been asking us if they could have a wake here instead," he said.

The restaurant is open Wednesday to Friday from 4pm until late.

To book a table, email gladbowls@westnet.com.au or call 4972 1191.

