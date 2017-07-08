Bowls club offering free bus rides on Origin night

WOULD you like a free ride for the State of Origin decider next Wednesday?

Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls and Citizens Club will be providing a free courtesy bus service to transport Gladstone residents to and from the bowls club.

All you need to do is phone the bowls club (on 49721191) before 4pm on Wednesday, July 12, and they will arrange for the bus to pick you up from your address and drop you home again after the match.

Even without the courtesy bus, Origin night is shaping up to be a big night at the bowls club.

According to events co-ordinator Sue Wilson, the club will be providing everything you could possibly need for an Origin night out.

"We've got a projector and big screen operating, we'll (be doing) multi-draw raffles and (there'll be) cheap cold beer (and the) bistro (will be open)," she said.

"Come and try (us out) and win yourself an Origin shirt."

(The shirt is a Queensland shirt, of course).

The bistro at the club will be open for dinner from 6pm and the courtesy bus rounds have been arranged to start at 4.30pm for anyone who wants to get to the venue earlier and warm up for the event.

"The atmosphere is great down at the club on Origin night, there's lots of friendly banter," Mrs Wilson said.

The venue will be decked out with maroon and gold banners and, if previous years are anything to go by, there should be a couple of Blues supporters turning up as well which should keep things interesting.

The official word from the NRL is that kick off will be some time between 8pm and 8.15pm but the coverage will start at 7.30pm.

Mrs Wilson, a big football fan herself, is looking forward to the event. Born and bred in Queensland, for her the question of whom to go for is a moot point.

"Queensland! I can't go against my heart," she said.

"I love it absolutely. We have footy tips down at the club too, we've got a competition where you can put in your tips every week."

The club is hoping the offer of a free ride will change people's minds about staying at home.

"It seems to be possibly because you've got a price of a taxi on top of your night out (that people decide to stay in,)" MrsWilson said.

Mrs Wilson advised that "we'll pick up whoever wants to be picked up".

"If they call the club with their address we can then give them a rough time."

In other news, the club will be holding its barefoot bowls Christmas in July today from 4.30pm. Mrs Wilson said it was not too late to make a booking.

The club has spared no expense to decorate the venue and hopes it will help to get patrons into the Christmas spirit.

If you can't make it to tomorrow's event, the club will be hosting another barefoot bowls afternoon on Friday, July 28, with a superhero theme. Prizes will be awarded. At this stage the club has not set a specific time for the event.