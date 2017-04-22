Bowls club fights to stay afloat during downturn

LOOKING UP: Gladstone Bowls Club treasurer Tony Wyper says the Gladstone Bowls Club is on an upward trend.

GLADSTONE Bowls Club is beginning to see some positive signs after almost going under last year - but they're still far from out of the woods.

"We're still battling,” treasurer Tony Wyper said.

"Like everything in Gladstone, we're being hit by the downturn.”

Last year the club entered talks with Gladstone Regional Council after facing a rates bill of more than $29,000.

Mr Wyper said the talks had been productive but an ongoing arrangement was still a work in progress.

"It's a huge burden, the annual rates, but (the council is) bound by Local Government laws and there's only certain things they can do,” he said.

"What I can say is we're on an upward trend but we still have a lot to do.”

Social member numbers have seen a slight increase since last year, with about 40 people signing up in recent months.

The club is also looking forward to an income boost after putting on a new caterer starting from the end of next week.

"We used to get 30 or 40 in on a Friday night for a meal and a few drinks, but lately they've been coming in for the raffles and they're gone by 7 because there was no restaurant,” Mr Wyper said.

The local 8-ball club have signed on to make the bowls club their new home base, installing a pool table and holding competition nights once a week.

A new shorter, faster version of lawn bowls is also beginning to attract crowds to the club for competitions.

"We're holding a three-bowl pairs carnival this weekend,” Mr Wyper said.

"The more of these carnivals we can run, the more people on the seats.”

My Wyper said in addition to attendees, the club was also seeking sponsors for special events like the tournament being held this weekend.

"The hardest part with sponsors is they're sometimes doing it just as hard as the club,” he said.

"Like all other businesses in the hospitality industry (the bowls club) is a good indication of the health of your town.”

The three-bowl pairs starts at 9am today and will run all weekend.