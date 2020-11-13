Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was shot by police at Bowen Police Station after he smashed through the back door while allegedly holding a knife in October 2019.
A man was shot by police at Bowen Police Station after he smashed through the back door while allegedly holding a knife in October 2019.
Crime

Bowen man in police shooting to have case finalised

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
13th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN accused of attempted murder after breaking through the back door of the Bowen police station where he was shot by two officers is expected to have his case finalised today.

Du Hai Le is facing a number of charges in Townsville Supreme Court.

More stories:

Teen splits neighbour’s lip in driveway assault

Web ban: Painter allegedly caught with sadistic child images

The 36 year old from Bowen has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder but guilty to the alternative charge of malicious act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the incident on October 9 last year.

Mr Le has also pleaded guilty to enter premise with intent, two counts of serious assault police while armed or pretending to be armed and wilful damage of police property.

Townsville Hospital confirmed the man shot by police in Bowen this afternoon is 35 years old. He’s now in a stable condition. Source- Twitter
Townsville Hospital confirmed the man shot by police in Bowen this afternoon is 35 years old. He’s now in a stable condition. Source- Twitter

Mr Le spent two weeks in hospital recovering from his injuries after he was shot.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Ethical Standards Command had finalised its investigation into the police shooting, which was overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

More stories:

One Nation claims sole victory in Queensland election

Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

“As the 36-year-old Bowen man has been charged, the Queensland Police Service is not able to provide any other comment,” the spokeswoman said.

His case is listed for sentence in Townsville today.

More Stories

bowen courts bowen crime mackay courts mackay crime supreme court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Premium Content Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Crime The man with a history of rape, wilful exposure and assaults occasioning bodily harm has been named a danger to the community.

        Sex offender failed to report he was staying with boy, 12

        Premium Content Sex offender failed to report he was staying with boy, 12

        Crime The indiscretions came to light after the man failed to report two new tattoos.

        LAST CHANCE: What is Gladstone’s best swim school?

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: What is Gladstone’s best swim school?

        News Cast your vote in our online poll by noon today to crown the winner.

        Teen boy on bike injured in car collision

        Premium Content Teen boy on bike injured in car collision

        News Paramedics were called to a traffic crash at West Gladstone on Thursday afternoon.