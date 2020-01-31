Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESOURCE: Blue Energy's map of pipeline routes.
RESOURCE: Blue Energy's map of pipeline routes.
Business

Bowen Basin gas flagged as supply shortage solution

Melanie Whiting
31st Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEVELOPMENT of the North Bowen Basin gas resource would provide the quickest solution to east coast supply shortages, a gas exploration company has told investors.

About 15,000 petajoules of gas has been discovered at the broader Northern Bowen Basin Gas Province.

Blue Energy’s quarterly activities report stated this resource would be sufficient to underpin the east coast domestic gas market for the next 30 years.

“The solution to the ongoing long-term east coast gas supply shortfall, as Bass Strait declines, is the delivery of more gas supply to the market,” the report read.

“Development of the North Bowen Basin gas resource provides the quickest solution.”

A 450km pipeline connection is required to deliver this.

Blue Energy managing director John Phillips.
Blue Energy managing director John Phillips.

Blue Energy also updated investors on the expansion of gas fired electricity generation options.

The company has launched a review into the feasibility of a gas power generation project at its Monslatt Block, near Moranbah.

This area is close to the high voltage transmission line linking Gladstone and Townsville, the major power arterial for the Mackay and Townsville regions.

“Discussions are being undertaken with energy regulators to establish the requirements for access to the network in both the Glenden and Nebo areas,” the report stated.

“Discussions are also under way with potential electricity off-takers and equipment manufacturers to gauge equipment size, scalability and connection requirements.”

Blue Energy has assets throughout Queensland and the Northern Territory and aims to “meet the rising demand for cleaner energy”.

blue energy bowen basin galilee basin gas gas exploration
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRUGS BUST: 1000 plants, $70K found in recent raids

        premium_icon DRUGS BUST: 1000 plants, $70K found in recent raids

        News Detectives have charged two men after a large number of cannabis plants were located at two properties yesterday.

        • 31st Jan 2020 9:36 AM
        Are you ready? Barra season opens tomorrow

        premium_icon Are you ready? Barra season opens tomorrow

        News Top up your tackle box and take to the water as the 2020 barramundi season kicks...

        • 31st Jan 2020 10:15 AM
        72 hours of fun things to do in Gladstone

        premium_icon 72 hours of fun things to do in Gladstone

        News LOOKING for something to do this weekend? Here’s the events you shouldn’t miss.

        • 31st Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        CQ JOBS: Growth projected in health, mining and education

        premium_icon CQ JOBS: Growth projected in health, mining and education

        News New data reveals CQ's biggest growth industries.