Bound for Boulia, rally drivers hit the road

GOAST BUSTERS: Brent Beercroft and Lynne Furness smoke up the start of the rally.

Bull dust, cattle and tough dirt tracks face fifty-five rally car drivers who started their long journey to Queensland's interior this morning from the Gladstone Yacht Club.

The entrants, from throughout Australia, are participating in the annual Road Boss Rally, a charity ride raising funds for GIVIT.

GIVIT is a national not-for-profit that asks people what they need help with, and then, seeks to provide it to them.

The rally is headed to Boulia, approximately 250 kms from the Northern Territory border, where their arrival is timed to coincide with the Boulia Camel Races.

Event organiser Jamie Lawson has been working hard to make the rally a seamless experience for the drivers and he is looking forward to a break from the east coast.

"We love the glitz and glamour of the start but everybody wants to get away from their phones and forget about life for a while (by going into Queensland's interior),” he said.

The rally has so far raised $218,000 for GIVIT.