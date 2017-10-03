BOUNCING BACK: Lucky rescue for Masthead roo

WOUNDED: The injured male kangaroo was captured and given penicillin to fight an infection.

WITH A possible bullet wound which was badly infected, the fate of one eastern grey kangaroo could have been a foregone conclusion if not for the intervention of concerned Agnes Water residents.

Yvonne Thompson, a wildlife carer since 1993, heard about the injured kangaroo, which had a nasty abscess near the base of its tail, a couple of weeks ago.

The kangaroo, a mature buck who was clearly ill, had turned up on a landholder's property at Masthead.

"I got (the landholder) to start giving it dry mixture because he wasn't looking good,” Yvonne said.

She then suggested they build a corral to capture the roo, using food as a lure.

Garry McClean, co-owner of Horizons Kangaroo Sanctuary, assisted with the capture on September 18.

He and his wife Denise have 13 joeys in care, most of whom are orphans.

"Three of us tackled him... I just went to grab his tail,” Garry said.

"You lift his tail up and that puts him off balance a bit.”

The kangaroo was then given an injection of penicillin.

"We had to give him another injection (two days later) Yvonne said.

But here's the good news - the kangaroo is now looking in much better shape, with its wound closing up.

"We tried again (with an injection) on Thursday, but no, he's feeling good, he knows what we're up to,” Yvonne laughed.

Unfortunately, as wildlife carers of the region know well, this kangaroo was much luckier than many.

"People do shoot them all the time,” Garry said.

"A lot of people shoot them, cut their legs off and give them to their dog.”

He said the wound on the tail of the rescued buck was not consistent with a run-in with a car.

"If he'd been in a car accident, he would have more injuries,” he said.

"Usually when a big one gets hit by a car, it breaks (its) legs.”

In Garry's opinion, the wound looked like "it could be from a shot gun”.

"Something like that on its tail, it's like it's been shot or something, that's all we think,” he said.

Garry said he and his partner Denise were also worried about what would happen to the orphan joeys they raise once they release them back into the wild, specifically because of dog attacks.

"We are at the stage we don't want to raise orphan joeys any more because we have to fight with the dogs,” he said.