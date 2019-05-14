Bouncer threw man down 15 steps, choked another unconscious

Simon Tiamo Flamia, 23, was charged with assault and grievous bodily harm after throwing a man down stairs and choking another unconscious when he was a security guard at a Sunshine Coast nightclub complex.

GASPS of shock were heard in the courtroom as shocking footage showed a security guard's brutality as he threw a man down steps and choked another unconscious outside a nightclub.

Simon Tiamo Flamia, 23, sat emotionless as footage from outside Rolling Rock, Noosa showed him throwing a man down 15 steps and dragging another out in a headlock in two separate incidents just days apart.

The court heard Flamia was a security guard at the Hastings St complex and stepped in to assist other guards in the first incident when a man was escorted from the club on the upper level of the complex.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic said he "ran towards" the man, put both arms around his waist and pulled him downwards, resulting in him falling down 15 steps to the ground.

Footage showed Flamia step over the victim, who suffered a haematoma to the back of his head and a two centimetre cut above his right eye.

The second incident occurred a few nights later after Flamia busted a man urinating under stairs and told him to leave.

Ms Nikolic said the man swapped shirts with a friend and when he attempted to go back inside, was escorted out by security.

Footage from the night showed Flamia put the victim in a "headlock" and move him towards the road.

Ms Nikolic said the victim became unconscious and smashed his face onto the concrete when Flamia let him go, resulting in a fractured jaw that required surgery.

In a police interview after the incidents Flamia denied holding the man around the neck, saying he sustained his injuries after "tripping".

Despite his initial reluctance, Flamia pleaded guilty to assault and grievous bodily harm charges from the incidents in late 2017.

While defence barrister Stephen Zillman argued Flamia didn't intend to harm either victim, Judge Glen Cash said he showed a "very high degree" of recklessness.

Mr Zillman admitted he used an "excessive" amount of force, saying Flamia was labouring under the weight of PTSD at the time.

"There was no deliberate intention to cause harm, he is remorseful," Mr Zillman said.

Judge Cash said Flamia must be "embarrassed and ashamed", and found it most concerning that he left the first victim injured at the bottom of the stairs.

"You stepped over him while on the ground," he said.

Judge Cash highlighted that Flamia was unlikely to offend again and in both cases was dealing with "obnoxious violent behaviour".

Flamia was sentenced to two years' jail, wholly suspended for three years.

A conviction was recorded.