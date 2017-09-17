Bounce into a new business these school holidays

Rikki Tea is opening a new business where Lifestyle Church Sunvalley was. It will include a massive inflatable centre for kids.

Rikki Tea is opening a new business where Lifestyle Church Sunvalley was. It will include a massive inflatable centre for kids.

LOOKING for something fun to do with this kids these school holidays, well one of Gladstone's newest businesses may have the answer.

Tigger's Bounce House will officially open on Monday.

It will be open from 9am-4pm and the same from Monday to Saturday during the week.

On Sundays the centre will open at 10am and close at 4pm.

Prices are $8 for children four and under and $10 for children five and over on weekdays.

Both prices go up by $2 during weekends and school holidays.

Spectators and kids under one year old are free.

The bouncy business is at the Lifestyle Centre, next to the Lifestyle Church at 1/83 Sun Valley Rd in Kin Kora.

Rikki Tea is the brains behind the business.

She said the playground would cater for children aged 0-12, with eating and dining areas for party hires, functions and space for parents to kick back and relax.

"The playground will include a range of inflatable items and obstacles, games and other things ... a bit like Sea Urchins,” Ms Tea said.

"It is just basically about creating a fun experience for children, getting them out from behind the screens and getting active.”

Mrs Tea said the centre would be a permanent business, running seven days a week with up to six staff members to run it.

"It's going to be great for kids who have lots of bounce and parents in need of a break,” she said.

"And over 10% of Tigger's Bounce House profits will be donated to not-for-profit organisations including Destiny Rescue who rescue and rehabilitate children who are victims of human trafficking.

"It's something totally different and unlike anything Gladstone has ever seen before. I'm really excited to be able to provide somewhere special for parents to take their kids for a memorable experience.”