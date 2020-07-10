Bouchard dating boast backfires badly

A social media star’s constant boasting about scoring dates with Eugenie Bouchard backfired when it led her into the arms of another man.

It doesn't pay to brag about a blossoming relationship with Eugenie Bouchard.

Podcaster Bob Menery learnt that the hard way as the tennis star told him his incessant social media posting about their new connection led her into the arms of another man.

Bouchard agreed to a virtual date with Menery during lockdown in exchange for a donation to charity after he gatecrashed her Instagram Live video in April, and the two of them took things to the next level by finally meeting in person in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately for Menery - who has 2.6 million Instagram followers - COVID-19 meant Bouchard enforced a strict social distancing policy.

The pair's video conference date in May was broadcast on Menery's podcast Zappedand they followed suit for their first in-person rendezvous.

Things started on an uncomfortable note when Menery was asked how many women he'd been with since he and Bouchard first connected - confirming the number sat under 10.

"Between one and something," he said. "Definitely single digits. Who do you think I am, Hugh Hefner? No."

Things took an awkward turn when Menery's partner in crime, who was "hosting" their date, asked an unimpressed Bouchard where Wimbledon is, but soon the 2014 finalist at the All England Club was making her new friend squirm.

The former world No. 5 enjoyed telling Menery his constant updates on social media alerted a competitor to her availability.

"I went on a date because of you. I just wanted to let you know that your obscene posting may be backfiring," Bouchard said.

"Someone who only heard of me because you were posting about me asked me on a date and we went on a date.

"I'm not giving you any details, I just wanted to let you know.

"I'm not going to divulge details but I'm just saying he was like, 'I heard about you because of Bob'.

"I was like, 'This is so funny'. Thankyou Bob."

While Menery's promotion has led to "just one (date with someone else) so far", Bouchard encouraged him to "keep posting … I'm hoping more just flood in".

Menery was filthy with the "snake" for stepping in on his turf

Bouchard admitted to dating fellow players in her younger days but wouldn't name drop, saying she prefers to keep her love life outside the tennis bubble now because the scene can be a little "incestuous".

It bodes well for Menery the Canadian is looking for love off the court but her friends are standing in the way of his budding romance with the 26-year-old.

"Do you know how many friends texted me being like, 'Oh my God, no, not Bob'," Bouchard said.

"Everyone is like, 'Not Bob'."

Originally published as Bouchard dating boast backfires badly