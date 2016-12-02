33°
News

'Bottomed out': Buyers score bargains as owners sell quick

Tegan Annett
| 2nd Dec 2016 11:22 AM Updated: 12:26 PM
I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE is home to some bargain buys in the property market right now with one respected property advisory group claiming prices reached the "bottom of the cycle".

In its November independent valuation report it stated Gladstone's house prices were negatively impacted this year by a drop in employment opportunities.

>> Gladstone property market one tick from the bottom

>> 20 cheapest rental properties in Gladstone, all under $100

It supported its claims with a list of bargain buys, including a three-bedroom Boyne Island home under contract for $162,300 and a 1970's Toolooa property under contract for $148,000.

The report also outlined property trends for Mackay, Rockhampton, the Whitsundays and Wide Bay.

>> Bargain price drop on Tannum's 'beach shack'

>> Property developers come back to Gladstone

"The residential dwelling market in the Gladstone region remains slow with employment opportunities very limited and people being forced out of the area," the report read.

"Thereby continuing to have a negative effect on the local property market through the first half of 2016 but signs appear that it might finally be entering the bottom of the cycle."

Here are three bargain buys the report highlighted:

Boyne Island: $162,300

The home, built is 1975, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms a rumpus room and a front and rear deck.

No Caption
No Caption Contibuted

West Gladstone: $165,000

This 1950 two-storey home has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a sleep out.

No Caption
No Caption Contibuted

West Gladstone: $222,000

The 1970 circa build home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, study are and carport for three vehicles.

No Caption
No Caption Contibuted

Kirkwood: $277,000

This home in Kirkwood was one of the newer properties featured in the report, built in 2013. The home has four berdrooms, two bathrooms a porch and a garage.

No Caption
No Caption Contibuted
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone property property property market

Just In

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Truckie: I came to Gladstone to escape my horrible addiction

Truckie: I came to Gladstone to escape my horrible addiction

HOMELESS truckie moves to Barney Point in his swag to escape life spiraling out of control.

  • News

  • 2nd Dec 2016 10:38 AM

30 tax-free Gladstone-based jobs up for grabs right now

Gladstone soldiers being trained on the new EF88 service rifle with grenade launcher attachment.

'MASSIVE recruitment drive' bring 50 tax-free jobs to Gladstone.

'Bottomed out': Buyers score bargain as owners sell quick

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

What drove down Gladstone's house prices.

Project costs blow out without union watchdog: O'Dowd

NOT HAPPY: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd used sharp words to describe the banking industry during his campaign.

KEN O'DOWD takes hits at the CFMEU in heated Question Time.

Local Partners

'Really sad': Not happy with Gladstone's CBD 'facelift' plan

LOTS and lots of complaints about the proposed new Goondoon St revamp.

Gladstone beauticians pick best products for lucky women

GENEROUS: Beauty students Amelia Robinson, Renee Theuerkauf and Kylie Johnson with Gladstone Women's Health Centre's Vanessa Stewart, second from left.

Business embraces the Christmas spirit

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

JOSEPH Gordon-Levitt believes fame is "unhealthy" and admits he "feels bad" for keeping the idea of celebrity going.

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Manuel from the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

Emily Ratajkowski nudes were used without her permission

Emily Ratajkowski slams nude pictures as 'violation'

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

A scene from the TV series Weediquette.

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of US marijuana culture.

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE ON ACREAGE

323 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 $500,000

On the market, this four bedroom home with two living areas an en suite and walk in robe as part of the master bedroom, is ready for you to inspect today. A...

Prime Industrial Land in South Gladstone

9 Ganley Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial 2,484m2 compacted and fully fenced Wide Street Access Vacant Possession Excellent space ... $250,000 plus...

2,484m2 compacted and fully fenced Wide Street Access Vacant Possession Excellent space to store/park large machinery. Design and construct your new...

CBD LOCATION........TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

RECEIVERS&#39; SALE FIVE BEDROOM HOME IN RIVER RANCH

11 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

House 5 2 2 Receivers' Sale

Five bedroom dwelling on 9.9 acres (approx) of land Lot 77 on RP611759 Featuring: *Timber kitchen with butler's pantry *Formal and informal living, plus separate...

ENTER THE PROPERTY MARKET TODAY

28 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

This neat and tidy solid home sits elevated on the block, tucked away from the road behind the privacy hedge. The light filled living area leads you through to the...

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUY THIS ENTRY LEVEL HOME...LOWSET BRICK IN CLINTON... PRESENT ALL OFFERS

11 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $185,000

Here's your perfect chance to exit the rental cycle and start home ownership at less than your weekly rent. Neat lowset brick home in Clinton. Make the move...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $355,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

CALLING ALL TRADES OR DIY ENTHUSIASTSREAL OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE IT YOUR OWNSOLD IN AN AS IS WHERE IS CONDITION

5 Fletcher Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 3 $170,000

Don't dismiss this property from the photos as the potential is endless. The location speaks volume and the fact the home sits on a large 852m2 block there some...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.....PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY...WON&#39;T LAST LONG!!!

68 Kin Kora Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $249,000

Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that will win over the entire...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

Bargain price drop on Tannum 'beach shack'

14 The Oaks Road is on the market for $759,000.

Buy an absolute beach front home for $759,000.

Property developers coming back to Gladstone

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

OUR CITY slams brakes on decline in investor interest in new homes.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!