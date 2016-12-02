'Bottomed out': Buyers score bargains as owners sell quick

GLADSTONE is home to some bargain buys in the property market right now with one respected property advisory group claiming prices reached the "bottom of the cycle".

In its November independent valuation report it stated Gladstone's house prices were negatively impacted this year by a drop in employment opportunities.

>> Gladstone property market one tick from the bottom

>> 20 cheapest rental properties in Gladstone, all under $100

It supported its claims with a list of bargain buys, including a three-bedroom Boyne Island home under contract for $162,300 and a 1970's Toolooa property under contract for $148,000.

The report also outlined property trends for Mackay, Rockhampton, the Whitsundays and Wide Bay.

>> Bargain price drop on Tannum's 'beach shack'

>> Property developers come back to Gladstone

"The residential dwelling market in the Gladstone region remains slow with employment opportunities very limited and people being forced out of the area," the report read.

"Thereby continuing to have a negative effect on the local property market through the first half of 2016 but signs appear that it might finally be entering the bottom of the cycle."

Here are three bargain buys the report highlighted:

Boyne Island: $162,300

The home, built is 1975, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms a rumpus room and a front and rear deck.

No Caption Contibuted

West Gladstone: $165,000

This 1950 two-storey home has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a sleep out.

No Caption Contibuted

West Gladstone: $222,000

The 1970 circa build home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, study are and carport for three vehicles.

No Caption Contibuted

Kirkwood: $277,000

This home in Kirkwood was one of the newer properties featured in the report, built in 2013. The home has four berdrooms, two bathrooms a porch and a garage.