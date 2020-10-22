Bottle shop bandit caught on CCTV footage

A Gladstone man pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing, twice taking Jack Daniel’s from bottle shops. Photographer: Yuriko Nakao/Bloomberg

A GLADSTONE man who stole hundreds of dollars worth of liquor from Gladstone bottle shops was found by police hiding underneath a bed.

Neville Joseph Johnson, 45, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to three counts of stealing, failing to appear and obstructing police.

Johnson's first victim was the Yaralla Sports Club bottle shop on August 18.

Johnson entered the store, picked up a one-litre bottle of Jack Daniels worth $70 before he walked into the cool room and placed the bottle in his backpack and left without paying – all caught on CCTV.

He next targeted Aldi, this time for meat instead of booze.

On September 22 he placed three packs of meat in his backpack worth $60 and left without paying. Once again this was caught on CCTV footage.

The next day Johnson targeted the Star Liquor bottle shop under Diceys.

Johnson picked up a 1.75L bottle of Jack Daniels – a special gentleman’s edition valued at $165.99 – and placed it down his pants.

He picked up a VB long neck and paid for that, but left without paying for the whiskey – again captured on CCTV.

After he failed to appear in court on October 9, police attended Johnson’s address on October 18 where they could hear voices but no-one would open the door.

Eventually a woman opened the door and when the police asked for Johnson, he did not appear.

After they searched the house they found Johnson hiding under a bed.

He resisted arrest and would not place his hands behind his back.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court Johnson had a 15-page criminal history with 21 previous entries for stealing.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said Johnson was an alcoholic and he had stolen the items to fuel his habit.

Mr Selic said upon release Johnson had planned to leave the Gladstone area to work in Mount Isa.

Johnson was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment with a parole release date of November 18.

No restitution was ordered.