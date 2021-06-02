Botched vaccine rollout leaves us one case from a third wave

On February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt, the nation's top doctor Paul Kelly and chief nursing officer Alison McMillan held a press conference at the Castle Hill Medical Centre in NSW to mark the commencement of the long-awaited National Covid-19 vaccination program.

Joined by WWII survivor Jane Malysiak and several other older Australians who were among the first to receive the jab, Mr Morrison told reporters that the vaccine would be given to people working in "priority" industries first under Phase 1a of the rollout, as he himself received his first dose: "Well ... (those) who work in aged care and disability care and who have disabilities or live in aged care facilities or work on border force and in hotel quarantine. They are the priorities."

Professor Paul Kelly, the nation’s top doctor. Picture: Gary Ramage

Professor Kelly explained these workers were first in line because they were the ones who needed it most: "These are the frontline workers that we need to and want to protect as quickly as possible, because they're the ones most likely to be exposed to the virus. And most importantly, those people in our aged care facilities, residential aged care facilities and residential disability facilities, who are the most vulnerable Australians in terms of Covid-19."

Yet fast forward a few months and it would appear these workers are no longer a priority for the government. As we reported in Monday's edition, union estimates are that just 15 per cent of aged care workers have had the jab. That is despite earlier suggestions this cohort would be vaccinated by March. Extraordinarily, these workers are now being told to find a jab on their own time.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck. Picture: Gary Ramage

was yesterday forced to admit that he did not know how many aged care workers had been vaccinated. But what could possibly be more important in Mr Colbeck's portfolio right now than protecting our most vulnerable Australians from this global pandemic?

It is almost as though the government has forgotten that during the first wave of the pandemic last year, more than 600 people died in Australia in residential aged care.

But if they need a reminder they need only look to Melbourne's latest outbreak, where two aged care workers have tested positive.

There is no doubt the TGA's reclassification of the AstraZeneca vaccine as only suitable for people aged 50 and over was an early hurdle in our rollout. You could see that in the suddenly-not-so-calm face of the Prime Minister and Professor Kelly when they convened a late-evening press conference on April 8 to announce that decision.

But with the states poised to soon begin jabbing under-50s, it is hard to believe supply is still to blame for the delays. The government is fast running out of excuses for the fact we are falling behind other nations in the pace of our rollout.

Melbourne's latest outbreak makes clear what we have always known - that until we achieve herd immunity we are at any time just one case away from a third wave.

We need to get far more serious about our Covid-19 vaccination rollout, starting with - as was always intended - ensuring our most vulnerable are protected.

Nobody who wants the jab should be left behind - least of all those working on the front lines of this pernicious pandemic.

Originally published as Botched vaccine rollout leaves us one case from a third wave