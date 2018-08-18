Menu
READY: Start line at the 2017 Botanic to Bridge. Matt Harris
Botanic to Bridge road closures

MATT HARRIS
by
18th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

THE race that stops Gladstone is less than 24 hours away, with more than 3500 people now registered to participate in the annual Botanic to Bridge Fun Run.

The event will see 1000 eager runners and walkers tackle the 8km stretch between Tondoon Botanic Gardens and the Marina Parklands, while another 2400 people will take part in the 3km race starting at Reg Tanna Memorial Park.

Participants can collect their bibs from the race office at the old TAFE campus at 25 Derby St until 12pm.

Road closures will be in place from 5-10.30am tomorrow or until the last runners have finished.

There will also be shuttle buses available from the CQUniversity Marina Campus to transport participants to the 8km and 3km starting points between 5.30am and 11am.

For more information on the road closures and transport recommendations, please visit the Botanic to Bridge website: www.botanictobridge.com.au.

ROAD CLOSURES

  • 5am - 9.45am Glenlyon Rd from Victoria Pde to Dixon Dr
  • 5am - 10.30am Glenlyon Rd from Dixon Dr to Tank St
  • 5am - 10.30am Ferris St from Glenlyon Rd to Goondoon St
  • 5am - 10.30am Goondoon St from Ferris St to Lord St
  • 5am - 10.30am Lord St from Goondoon St to Glenlyon Rd
  • 5am - 10.00am Bryan Jordan Dr from Lord St to Yacht Club.
