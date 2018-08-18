Botanic to Bridge road closures

THE race that stops Gladstone is less than 24 hours away, with more than 3500 people now registered to participate in the annual Botanic to Bridge Fun Run.

The event will see 1000 eager runners and walkers tackle the 8km stretch between Tondoon Botanic Gardens and the Marina Parklands, while another 2400 people will take part in the 3km race starting at Reg Tanna Memorial Park.

Participants can collect their bibs from the race office at the old TAFE campus at 25 Derby St until 12pm.

Road closures will be in place from 5-10.30am tomorrow or until the last runners have finished.

There will also be shuttle buses available from the CQUniversity Marina Campus to transport participants to the 8km and 3km starting points between 5.30am and 11am.

For more information on the road closures and transport recommendations, please visit the Botanic to Bridge website: www.botanictobridge.com.au.

ROAD CLOSURES