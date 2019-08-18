Menu
The running of the tenth Gladstone Botanic To Bridge fun run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands.
BOTANIC TO BRIDGE: Results are in for 10th fun run

Tegan Annett
by
18th Aug 2019 4:30 PM

THE results are in after about 4000 people took to the streets today for the tenth Botanic to Bridge.

Competitors had the options of taking on the three or eight kilometre courses for the fun run, organised by Gladstone Ports Corporation.

Funds raised from the 2019 event will go towards children's charity Give me 5 for Kids, which has been supporting regional children's hospital wards for the past 25 years.

