Botanic to Bridge provides funds to local schools for healthy lifestyle

GREAT WORK: Thousands of feet crossed the 2017 Botanic to Bridge finish line. Ralph Alquezar

THE Botanic to Bridge is about promoting a healthy message and although it was held in August it's still promoting that message.

A huge $26,000 will be donated to Gladstone regional primary and high schools from the fun run.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said they were proud to be able to support the community and in particular the schools.

"The Botanic to Bridge provides funds to schools for essential health, sport and recreation equipment and material, encouraging students and their families to embrace healthy lifestyles," he said.

"The event was developed to promote an active lifestyle, so to see the community throw their support behind the event means we are achieving what we set out to do."

Throughout the eight years of the event $191,530 has been returned to local schools.

Mr O'Sullivan said every year thousands of people took part, raising money for their school or the event's community beneficiary.

More than 3400 people took part in the 8th annual event on August 20.

All money from registrations are donated back to the community via the community beneficiary and local schools.

This year's community beneficiary, St Vincent de Paul Society, received $20,000 to redevelop their warehouse facility by air-conditioning the donations sorting area and improving the facility.