INDUSTRIAL RIVALRY: Rio Tinto Yarwun employees were encouraging other major industries to get behind this year's Botanic to Bridge.
Botanic to Bridge industrial rivalry to heat up

Glen Porteous
16th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

RIO Tinto Yarwun employees have thrown down the gauntlet and issued an inter-industry rivalry challenge to see who can get the most registrations for this Sunday's 2018 Botanic To Bridge fun run.

Rio Tinto new General Manager Mark Gilmore arrived recently from South Africa and was amazed with how popular the event was.

"We have 235 participants involved of employees and families and its great see them all get involved,” Mark said.

"It's the highest number registered in nine years with 55 in the eight kilometres and 180 in the three kilometres.

"It's a great opportunity for community engagement, some fun and health and fitness.”

Funds raised through the ninth annual community event will help create Gladstone PCYC's YOUth Space drop-in lounge.

"The fun run is a good way to give back to the community and a positive connection with all the people involved with it,” Mark said.

"I absolutely recommend people register while they still can.”

The eight-kilometre course starts at Tondoon Botanic Gardens and the three kilometre at Reg Tanna Memorial Park.

To register for the Botanic to Bridge go to www.botanictobridge.com.au and close today at 10am.

Glen Porteous

Gladstone Observer

