Bororen Diner owner is proud to support shopping local

FLYING HIGH: Red Rocket Diner owner Lesley Knight is on board with Town Proud. Contributed

LESLEY Knight wants to build her business so she can employ more local people.

That's why she's joined The Observer's Town Proud campaign.

She also wants to encourage people to visit her business, the Red Rocket Diner.

"It seemed like a reasonable source of advertising and gives the locals a chance to win some money,” Mrs Knight said.

The cafe, located at Bororen on the Bruce Highway, attracts many visitors travelling through but Mrs Knight would like to see more locals walk through.

"If people shop with me it gives me the opportunity to build my business and employ other people,” she said.

"At end of the day it helps the community all around.”

The cafe opened in September and Mrs Knight has already started sponsoring the BITS AFL team and sponsored a resident's Beyond Blue fundraiser.

"It's been a lot of work and long hours but it's paid off,” she said.

The cafe operates out of a caravan and specialises in American-style hot dogs and Bororen pies.

"I make all the pies on site here and they're very popular,” Mrs Knight said.

"We also do milkshakes, thickshakes, banana splits, toasties and fresh sandwiches.”

Since opening Mrs Knight has had a new roof built over the seating area and built-in gardens around the caravan.

Mrs Knight said she hoped to start hosting themed nights and hot rod meet ups.

Overall she hopes to see more local faces visiting the diner.

"I just believe if people shop locally sand spend the money locally it circulates locally and it's a whole benefit to the community in general,” she said.