Boris’ girlfriend slams row ‘stitch-up’

BORIS Johnson's furious partner Carrie Symonds claims she had been "stitched up" after police attended a late-night argument between the couple.

Symonds, 31, former communications director of Britain's ruling Conservative Party, has told friends she is too scared to return to her $A1.4 million flat after being subjected to what she believes to be a hate campaign.

Britain's prime ministerial contender Boris Johnson. Picture: AP

Two police cars and a van arrived outside Symonds' flat after the 999 call was made by neighbour Tom Penn, a self-proclaimed anti-Brexit supporter.

An insider in Mr Johnson's camp said: "As far as Carrie is concerned this is a stitch-up. Both she and Boris are convinced that this was politically-motivated.

"It was a row like lots of couples have at the end of a demanding day but suddenly they found the police on their doorstep."

Left-wing playwrights Eve Leigh and Tom Penn were behind the police call out in Labour-held Camberwell, South London.

The couple live directly below the flat Symonds shares with Johnson, 55, in a converted townhouse.

Mr Penn has confirmed he called the police and said: "My sole concern was the welfare and safety of my neighbours."

Carrie Symonds, former director of communications for the Tory party and Mr Johnson’s girlfriend. Picture: Supplied

He also admitted recording the spat and contacting media.

Mr Penn, who has lived in the flat with Ms Leigh for a year, said: "I heard what sounded like shouting coming from the street … then it became clear that the shouting was coming from a neighbour's flat.

"It was loud enough and angry enough that I felt frightened and concerned for the welfare of those involved, so I went inside my own home, closed the door, and pressed record on my phone.

"After a loud scream and banging, followed by silence, I ran upstairs, and with my wife agreed that we should check on our neighbours.

"I knocked three times at their front door, but there was no response. I went back upstairs into my flat, and we agreed that we should call the police.

Carrie Symonds … neighbours were concerned about her. Picture: Supplied

"The police arrived within five minutes. My sole concern up until this point was the welfare and safety of our neighbours. Once clear that no one was harmed, I contacted the Guardian, as I felt it was of important public interest."

Mr Penn wrote a play for pro-European event Brexit Stage Left - a "festival of staged readings of provocative cutting-edge plays from across the EU".

A source in the camp of Mr Johnson said: "The local hatred to Boris and Carrie has been ramped up recently. That's why they feel it's a stitch-up.

"Carrie is now really frightened and cannot believe this has happened over such a minor matter.

"She and Boris will not be going back there as they are too worried about the hostility they faced.

"They know Eve and her partner - and Eve has given Boris the finger on at least one occasion in the street."

Two police cars and a van arrived outside Johnson's flat after the call to emergency services.

Conservative party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has refused to comment on the row. Picture: AP

In the recording made by Mr Penn, Ms Symonds is said to have shouted "get off me" and "get out of my flat", while Mr Johnson is reportedly heard loudly ordering his lover "get off my f***ing laptop".

The argument blew up when Mr Johnson - favourite to become British PM next month - spilt red wine on Ms Symonds' favourite cream cushion and light-coloured couch.

A source told The Sun: "Boris spilt red wine on the sofa at the end of a long day - and they had a row which then died down. Carrie grabbed the laptop because she was moving things due to the red wine spillage. There was an argument - but it was the sort that couples up and down the country have all the time without police racing around.

Mr Johnson is still considered the favourite to win the top job. Picture: Getty

"Police were called mid-row and by the time they got there a few minutes later, it had ended.

"The police even joked with Carrie about how best to get red wine stains out of a sofa.

"There is no disputing they had an argument and she shouted at him - but that's all it was.

"They think the circumstances of how this made its way into a left-wing newspaper is very suspicious.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is reprinted her with permission.