Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman said she took meth because she was bored watching paint dry at a renovation.
A woman said she took meth because she was bored watching paint dry at a renovation.
Crime

Bored woman’s bizarre solution to watching paint dry

Shayla Bulloch
10th Jan 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCHING paint dry was too boring for a Maroochydore woman who said she took meth to pass time while renovating a house.

Ammie Maree Ballini, 25, did not factor in her need to drive when she was busted drug driving after taking meth to "keep her going" while working on a house.

Ballini said in court she had decided to take meth to pass the time while waiting for paint to dry.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan said the woman was pulled over for a random drug test at Ball St, in Toowoomba, on September 21 when she recorded the reading.

Ballini, who lives in Maroochydore, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months with convictions recorded.

More Stories

Show More
ammie maree ballini meth amphetamine scd court scd crime sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RACE FASHION: Judges say dress smart

        premium_icon RACE FASHION: Judges say dress smart

        Fashion & Beauty A Calliope Fashions on the Fields judge has given her tips for this weekends Gold Cup.

        Anglers reeling in big barra for competition

        premium_icon Anglers reeling in big barra for competition

        News The catch and release competition will see fishers of all skills levels take to the...

        • 10th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
        Rain predicted for coming week

        premium_icon Rain predicted for coming week

        Weather A Bureau meterologist is predicting rainfall for the region, but not as much as...

        • 10th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
        Agnes property the ‘best of both worlds’

        premium_icon Agnes property the ‘best of both worlds’

        News This home is only minutes away from the beach, shops and restaurants yet offers...

        • 10th Jan 2020 2:00 PM