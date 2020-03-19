Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Authorities have boarded a 40m yacht at Stokes Hill Wharf, which is understood to have arrived unannounced, before handing the crew face masks
Authorities have boarded a 40m yacht at Stokes Hill Wharf, which is understood to have arrived unannounced, before handing the crew face masks
Crime

Border Force board luxury yacht in Darwin Harbour

by WILL ZWAR
19th Mar 2020 6:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN authorities have boarded a 40m yacht at Stokes Hill Wharf, which is understood to have arrived unannounced, before handing crew members face masks.

Three or four deckhands were on the boat when authorities approached the boat.

The NT News understands authorities attempted to board the vessel with a large gangplank but the low tide meant they had to board from a rubber ducky.

Border Force and Biosecurity officers aboard the superyacht Platinum (Freemantle), Darwin Harbour.
Border Force and Biosecurity officers aboard the superyacht Platinum (Freemantle), Darwin Harbour.

Two members of Australian Border Force boarded the yacht wearing face masks while an Australian biosecurity staff member waited on the wharf in her car.

The crew were told to remain on the boat until further notice.

Border Force have been contacted for comment.

 

Originally published as Border Force board luxury yacht in Darwin Harbour

coronaviruspromo
australian border force coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ impact as Qantaslink makes sweeping changes to routes

        premium_icon CQ impact as Qantaslink makes sweeping changes to routes

        Travel The changes are set to come into effect in coming weeks.

        Near-empty cruise ship on course for Gladstone

        premium_icon Near-empty cruise ship on course for Gladstone

        News Luxury passenger liner Queen Elizabeth will head to Gladstone tonight, but there...

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:39 PM
        New look for fishing comp amid Covid-19 pandemic

        premium_icon New look for fishing comp amid Covid-19 pandemic

        News THIS year’s Boyne Tannum HookUp may not include a fishing competition element, but...

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:11 PM
        CLOSED: Council services shut their doors

        premium_icon CLOSED: Council services shut their doors

        Council News The temporary measures are being taken to protect the safety of council staff.