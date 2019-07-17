Artist launches new classes, with a difference

BIGGER PICTURE: Chanise Grealy has begun Brushes and Brews, a painting class accompanied by wine and cheese.

A GLASS of wine and a platter of cheese are the secret ingredient to learning how to paint.

That's according to Gladstone artist Chanise Grealy, who has started up a Brushes and Brews class at Kin Coffee Co.

Groups of 12 gather each week to sip on some wine and try their hand at watercolour painting.

Regardless of experience each person comes out with their own piece of art.

Ms Grealy said the class was inspired by similar ones hosted in Brisbane.

"Friends of mine went to one down there and I always dreamed of being able to host something like that," she said.

"I started off this year and thought why not just do it?"

Although playing with watercolour is a key part of the class, Ms Grealy said the social aspect was what kept people coming back.

"I find most of the people that come who are super nervous aren't even drinking at all," she said.

"I thought people might go a bit wild but they're just here to connect with community."

She said most participants are surprised by the quality of work they can produce without any prior experience.

"My favourite part of the night is when I hold up the painting and say 'tonight you're going to paint this' and everyone gasps," she said.

"And then at the end they go 'mine looks the way I want it to'.

"They come out the end going 'I can paint, I can be an artist'."

Ms Grealy said she would consider hosting a second class on Saturday afternoons depending on popularity.

"I'm looking to do bridal showers too," she said.

Brushes and Brews

When: Fridays, 7-9pm

Where: Kin Coffee Co, 1/111 Emmadale Dr, Gladstone

Cost: $30 a class. Includes a glass of house wine and shared cheese platter.