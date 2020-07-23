Boozy art class coming back to Gladstone

Gladstone artist Chanise Grealy has been hosting Brushes and Brews – a painting class complimented by a glass of wine.

GLADSTONE’S Boozy Art class is back on after being forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past few months Gladstone artist Chanise Grealy has been hosting Brushes and Brews online, however as restrictions ease she is once again about to host in person.

The class, open to all skill levels, supplies all the materials needed to create a watercolour piece along with a glass of wine and a cheese platter.

The first class returns back this Friday.

Ms Grealy said the classes would essentially be the same as before, just a little smaller, slightly more spread out and with more hand sanitiser.

“But still the same chilled out, fun and social vibes,” Ms Grealy said.

Health protocols will be the same as in hospitality businesses which includes hand sanitising, allocated seating, necessary data collection and making sure everyone is feeling well before attending.

For the time being the capacity is set to 12 people however Ms Grealy is hopeful as restrictions continue to ease the class can go back up to 16 people.

She said the support she has had while the class has been off has been fantastic.

“During lockdown people were constantly messaging asking when classes will be back and current classes are filling up in the blink of an eye,” she said.

“The online classes have been going super well too, with both locals and interstate artists joining us.

“With the time in lockdown Brushes and Brews has been able to streamline the booking process and also dream about new ventures like private events, birthday parties, kids holiday programs, bridal showers, weekend workshops and the like.

“We’re excited for the future.”

To find out more and to book a class visit Brushes And Brews – Social Watercolour Classes on Facebook.