Boozed up man tries to 'diffuse' situation by locking woman outside

IT wasn't a Gladstone man's brightest moment when he decided to lock his room-mate outside the house in an attempt to calm her down.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of a breach of a domestic violence protection order.

The man is the respondent of an order made by his ex-partner in April; with a single condition that they can be in contact however, he has to be on 'good behaviour'.

Both the defendant and the aggrieved live together.

The court heard on June 3 at Calliope, police were called to the house they shared by the woman at about 9.30am.

She told police he had locked her out and was refusing to let her back inside.

However, while she was on the phone, the man let her back in.

The police attended the address and the man told police he was just 'mucking around' and 'it was all a joke'.

But the woman told police a different story; that the pair got into a fight when she discovered the man had been drinking.

During the fight, he told her to 'f*ck off' and locked her out.

The court heard the man had four children living at the house.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client accepted it was a 'stupid' idea.

She said her client and the woman were only living together for the benefit of the kids however, was soon moving away.

"He just did it to try and diffuse the situation," Ms Ramos said.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed a $300 fine, a conviction was recorded.