Booze thief told to stop ‘yapping’

A Gladstone man was told to stop yapping in court.

A Gladstone man was told to stop yapping in court.

“If you’re going to sit at that table and yap, yap, yap you can go last,” Magistrate Bevan Manthey warned Boe-Daniel Lanard Blunt when he appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Blunt pleaded guilty to possessing utensils, stealing and failure to appear.

Blunt said he’d thought he’d already done time for the stealing but spoke out of turn.

The court was told he Blunt was stopped on October 24 walking on John Dory Dr with a small child as he was wanted for questioning.

Blunt, 32, was acting suspiciously and kept looking at bushes where police searched and found a glass pipe.

He admitted he’d thrown the pipe before seeing the police but said they found the pipe after he had thrown it and they didn’t find it in his possession.

Blunt was questioned about a stealing offence on September 3, 2019 where he had gone into a bottle shop and taken two bottles of Bundaberg Rum and walked out.

Blunt said he had no memory of the event and thought it might be an administration error.

He agreed a picture of CCTV footage was of him.

He failed to appear in court on January 18 and a warrant was issued.

He told police he did attend and was told a warrant was issued so he left so he could get his affairs in order.

When given the opportunity to speak he said nothing.

Blunt was fined $900 and ordered to pay $87 restitution.

Convictions were recorded.