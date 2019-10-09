Menu
Boot Brisbane forum in Gladstone tonight

MATT HARRIS
9th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
A PUSH to create a separate state in Queensland is coming to Gladstone today.

The Boot Brisbane campaign Central Queensland roadshow will roll into town for a community forum at Gladstone Bowls Club from 5-7pm.

The Boot Brisbane campaign aims to progress a petition for the residents of Central and North Queensland to get a referendum to vote yes or no on the proposition of forming a new state of Australia.

Several topics will be discussed by co-ordinator Bill Bates.

For more information visit bootbrisbane.com.

