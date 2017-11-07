News

Boost for some as election ballot order chosen

ON TOP: Chay Conaglen the LNP candidate for Gladstone is number one on the ballot paper.
ON TOP: Chay Conaglen the LNP candidate for Gladstone is number one on the ballot paper. Chris Lees
Chris Lees
ONE of the rank outsiders for the seat of Gladstone has received a boost after snaring top spot on the ballot paper for the state election.

Chay Conaglen's name was pulled out first in the draw this afternoon.

The incumbent member Glenn Butcher was second, Greens candidate Peta Baker was third.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation runner Amy Lohse was fourth on the ballot paper.

Mr Conaglen said although it was nice to be first it was not the be all and end all.

"We're focused on policies now,” he said.

Mr Butcher said second was better than last but he was focused on the campaign.

"We're continuing our campaigning as if we've got a really small margin,” he said.

Ms Lohse did not believe her position on the ballot would make a difference and said people would vote how they wanted irrespective of ballot positions.

Ms Baker, who is based in Monto, was not at the draw.

Order

1. Chay Conaglen - LNP

2. Glenn Butcher - ALP

3. Peta Baker - Greens

4. Amy Lohse - One Nation

Gladstone Observer

