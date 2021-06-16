Boost for program that’s helped 570 residents find work

An upskilling program that has already helped 570 Gladstone residents gain employment has been allocated more funding in the state budget.

The Palaszczuk Government has allocated $460 million in a big boost for job skills, training, and an assistance program for businesses to hire the unemployed.

Gladstone MP and Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher said the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program had helped more than 1,000 Gladstone locals to gain skills, qualifications and experience to enter and stay in the workforce.

“As a proud mechanical fitter and turner who did my apprenticeship with the Gladstone Power Station, I know how important it is to get a pathway to meaningful employment,” Mr Butcher said.

“I’m pleased to report that the program has helped 570 Gladstone locals to gain employment, with a further 173 in further training.

“Queensland’s plan for economic recovery, at its heart, is centred around jobs, and this program has a track record in helping people find work.

“A key part of the plan is to continue to invest in training, so Queenslanders have the skills for more jobs in more industries.”

The program focuses on young people (including those in and transitioned from out-of- home care), Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disability, mature-age jobseekers, women re-entering the workforce, veterans and ex-service personnel, and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

“Not only are people gaining more expertise through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, but they’re also helping the Gladstone Region now and into the future through the work they’re doing,” Mr Butcher said.

To access information on Skilling Queenslanders for Work visit www.training.qld.gov.au/sqw