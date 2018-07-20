Boost for job seekers with 36 traineeships on offer

Gladstone Engineering Alliance will received $740,000 to employ 36 trainees for their Work Skills Traineeship Program.

IN A major boost for job seekers, Gladstone Engineering Alliance will received $740,000 to employ 36 trainees for their Work Skills Traineeship Program in the first round of 2018/19 financial year.

GEA will receive funding for the program under the Queensland Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative, the largest funding round since the program was reinstated in 2015.

Under the program GEA will employ 36 trainees for a period of 18 weeks to complete either a Certificate I in Business, Conservation and Land Management and/or Construction.

During this time they will also complete work placements with a host of local community organisations.

The new Work Skills Traineeship Program will commence in September with positions in the program to be advertised on Seek from Saturday, August 4.

GEA acting chief executive officer Julie Gelder said she is excited about the 2018/19 Skilling Queenslanders for Work program as it aims to assist unemployed locals to connect back into the workforce.

"To be eligible for this program participants need to be unemployed. Through the program they will have the opportunity to gain a qualification and practical experience in the workplace and they will also learn important skills including job searching and interview techniques," she said.

"This program will be a win-win for Gladstone because it will give unemployed people in our community the skills they need to secure work, it will assist local businesses, including GEA's members, to find skilled workers and it will provide local community organisations with an extra set of hands during the traineeships."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he was delighted to announce further funding for GEA under the Work Skills Traineeship Program.

"Hundreds of people in Gladstone have had their lives transformed by this initiative already," he said.

"This funding will go to not-for-profit community organisations and in turn they will provide unemployed or under-employed people with the training and support they need to improve their chances of finding a good job."

GEA trainee Jordyn Wilson has been working under the traineeship program for the past 18 weeks and has secured employment with PCYC Gladstone.

"It's been great and an amazing opportunity to gain employment as I was unemployed for some time and with the help of GEA I'm not only now getting a pay-packet every week but I can now plan my future," Mr Wilson said.

GEA has successfully run six SQW programs over the past two years with 116 out of 130 trainees securing employment.