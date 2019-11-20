Menu
2019 AFL Capricornia senior premiership, Boyne Island Tannum Sands Saints vs Brothers, 4 May 2019. PICTURED: BITS' Trent Millar
2019 AFL Capricornia senior premiership, Boyne Island Tannum Sands Saints vs Brothers, 4 May 2019. PICTURED: BITS' Trent Millar
Boost for BITS for 2020 as club re-signs players

NICK KOSSATCH
20th Nov 2019 5:12 PM | Updated: 5:13 PM
AUSSIE RULES: Just hours after announcing the new A-grade coach Rick Bean, reigning BITS Saints best and fairest winner Trent Millar has re-signed with the club for 2020.

The club will get the services of gun utility Milton Miskin.

Milton Miskin
Milton Miskin

It's a sunny future for these players

New era to start at BITS

Club president Andrew McMahon said the pacy Millar had matured as a player.

"Trent has been a long-time junior of the club and has come up all the way through the ranks to senior footy," he said.

"In 2019, Trent showed commitment and leadership far beyond his years."

Millar's versatility has been impressive and has the ability to play in defence and midfield.

"Trent played all over the ground to cover the holes and is really looking forward to playing under the new coach," McMahon said.

Miskin, who played a few games at the Saints last year before a season-ending finger injury, grew up and played for Claremont in Western Australia, playing senior football in Cairns with the Hawks.

He also represented Cairns and the North Quensland senior teams in recent years.

Miskin returned to Cairns after his injury and now has a young family with the birth of his daughter Salaineah to his partner Dakkiesha.

BITS have also secured the services of 2019 most improved defender Ky Hull and hard-at-it forward-cum-midfielder Jamie Cunninghame.

