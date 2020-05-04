Boost for a Gladstone business

Rhyll and Ross Patrick celebrated 100 years and three generations of Patrick Jewellers last year.

IN A SIGN that things are on the up in Gladstone, a popular institution is up and running again to provide a silver service for its customers.

Patrick Jewellers Gladstone, which has served the Gladstone community for just over a 100 years, will be back trading from Tuesday at 10am and each weekday thereafter from that time through to 3pm.

The shop will also be open each Saturday from 9.15am-12.45pm and had been closed because of the COVID-19 forced shutdown.

"We're just happy to be back and the staff have been anxious to be back as well," owner Rhyll Patrick said.

"We're just going to trial it and see how we go."

Mrs Patrick said the shop temporarily closed its doors on March 30.

"We're hoping all the business in the CBD will start to re-open as well," she said.

The store is situated on 98 Goondoon St and contact number is 49721109.

The business celebrated its 100-year anniversary in October last year.

The shop survived numerous booms and busts in a shining show of resilience as it overcame its latest hurdle.

