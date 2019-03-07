BOOST: Almost $1m in funds to progress Biloela's industry
BILOELA'S Raedon St Industrial Estate will be upgraded thanks to new funding.
The State Government - as part of the Building our Regions program - and the Banana Shire Council each provided $450,000 towards a project that will deliver a new sewage pump station, a rising main, emergency overflow storage and emergency generator.
Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said a pump station was needed to connect stages 3-6 of the estate to sewerage network, "enabling continued development at the site”.
"Without this project, 30 proposed industrial lots cannot be connected to the Biloela sewerage scheme, which is a condition of their development,” Mr Dick said.
Stages 1 and 2 of the Raedon St Industrial Estate were approved in 2010 and included the setting-up of 20 blocks with services, access and drainage.
"Stage 1 sold out almost immediately and of the 14 industrial lots created to date 13 have been sold, which is a great result we want to build on,” Mr Dick said.
Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier said stages 3 and 4 of the industrial estate were expected to start soon.
"With stages 1 and 2 mostly occupied and the mining sector steadying and agriculture and sustainable power generation on the rise, council plans to push forward with stages 3 and 4,” Mr Ferrier said.
"We have received strong inquiries in relation to one large block and a second block for emerging industries to be established in Biloela.
"These industries could also lead to expansion in the shire's current agricultural production in addition to the value-adding processes proposed.”
Previous Building our Regions funding for Biloela included $250,000 towards the upgrade of the community pool and $690,000 towards $1.4million worth of drainage improvements in the CBD.