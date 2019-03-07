BOOST: Almost $1m in funds to progress Biloela's industry

Banana Shire Council Director of Council Services John McDougall with Manager of Environment and Planning Chris Welch overlooking plans for the next stage of the Raedon Street Industrial Estate.

BILOELA'S Raedon St Industrial Estate will be upgraded thanks to new funding.

The State Government - as part of the Building our Regions program - and the Banana Shire Council each provided $450,000 towards a project that will deliver a new sewage pump station, a rising main, emergency overflow storage and emergency generator.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said a pump station was needed to connect stages 3-6 of the estate to sewerage network, "enabling continued development at the site”.

"Without this project, 30 proposed industrial lots cannot be connected to the Biloela sewerage scheme, which is a condition of their development,” Mr Dick said.

Stages 1 and 2 of the Raedon St Industrial Estate were approved in 2010 and included the setting-up of 20 blocks with services, access and drainage.

"Stage 1 sold out almost immediately and of the 14 industrial lots created to date 13 have been sold, which is a great result we want to build on,” Mr Dick said.

Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier said stages 3 and 4 of the industrial estate were expected to start soon.

"With stages 1 and 2 mostly occupied and the mining sector steadying and agriculture and sustainable power generation on the rise, council plans to push forward with stages 3 and 4,” Mr Ferrier said.

"We have received strong inquiries in relation to one large block and a second block for emerging industries to be established in Biloela.

"These industries could also lead to expansion in the shire's current agricultural production in addition to the value-adding processes proposed.”

Previous Building our Regions funding for Biloela included $250,000 towards the upgrade of the community pool and $690,000 towards $1.4million worth of drainage improvements in the CBD.